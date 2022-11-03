MQS Management LLC Purchases 1,893 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.41 and a 200 day moving average of $221.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $409.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.