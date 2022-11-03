MQS Management LLC Purchases 6,266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,666. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $316.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

