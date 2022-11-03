MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cousins Properties by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CUZ remained flat at $23.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 66,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,408. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

