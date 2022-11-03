M&T Bank Corp Acquires 130,587 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $62,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $16.61 on Thursday, hitting $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 231,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

