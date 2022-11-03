M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,912 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 3.20% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $85,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,397,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,562,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after acquiring an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 997,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 207,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,439. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.