M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,286 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $73,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

