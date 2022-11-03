M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. 30,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

