M&T Bank Corp Has $44.37 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,254. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

