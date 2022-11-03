M&T Bank Corp Purchases 145,217 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 768,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145,217 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 152,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.