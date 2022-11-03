M&T Bank Corp Purchases 18,708 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $140,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.73. 147,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

