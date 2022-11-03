Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Myers Industries stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $736.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

