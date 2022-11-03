Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,352 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies accounts for about 6.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Napco Security Technologies worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 515,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NSSC traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $963.80 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

