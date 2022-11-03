National Bank Financial Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$65.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

TRRSF stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

