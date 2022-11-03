National Bank Financial Trims H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Target Price to C$3.00

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

H2O Innovation Stock Up 1.4 %

HEOFF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.77. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

