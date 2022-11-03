National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.90 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.83. 465,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

