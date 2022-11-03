National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises approximately 2.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.16) to GBX 1,150 ($13.30) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 6,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,773. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

