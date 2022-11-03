National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.65

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 2558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,056,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 463,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

