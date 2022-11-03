National Western Life Group, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $194.76 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $236.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68. The firm has a market cap of $708.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

NWLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

