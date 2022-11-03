Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Stock Price Down 10%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) shares were down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 2,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 653,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

