Needham & Company LLC Trims FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Target Price to $32.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $510.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,811 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

