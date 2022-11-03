NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.42 million.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

