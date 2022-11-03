Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 217.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

