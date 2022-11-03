Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

