New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

