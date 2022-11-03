NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $177.94

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.94 and last traded at $177.94, with a volume of 237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.38.
NICE Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NICE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
