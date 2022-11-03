NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $177.94

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.94 and last traded at $177.94, with a volume of 237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.38.

NICE Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NICE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

