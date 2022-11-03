NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,735,000 after acquiring an additional 676,600 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.49. 260,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,362. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

