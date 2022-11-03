NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NIKE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 124,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

