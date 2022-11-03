NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NIO Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 2,314,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,851,688. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.02.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
