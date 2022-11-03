NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 109,086 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,086 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 8.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of FOX worth $29,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 318.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 496,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 377,876 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 78,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

