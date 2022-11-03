NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 1,186,986 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,186,986 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wipro were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Wipro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 292,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,653. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.