Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 397.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.7% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

