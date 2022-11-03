Nortech Systems (NSYS) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nortech Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nortech Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 79 251 453 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.58%. Given Nortech Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nortech Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.13 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.10

Nortech Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ peers have a beta of -1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -182.30% -18.65% -4.43%

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

