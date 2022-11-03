Northeast Investment Management Acquires 24,181 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 19,506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 133,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 133,226 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in American Water Works by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 28.6% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 27,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

