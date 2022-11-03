Northeast Investment Management Buys 2,302 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 219,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,046. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

