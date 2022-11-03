Northeast Investment Management Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 49.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.8% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,999,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

