Northeast Investment Management Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 538,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 341,933 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

