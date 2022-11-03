Northeast Investment Management Has $37.13 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

NYSE ACN traded down $9.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.84. 26,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

