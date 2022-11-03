Northeast Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.12. 372,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,387,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.