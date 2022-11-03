Northeast Investment Management Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

