Northeast Investment Management Sells 231 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 89.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.