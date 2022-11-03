Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,833 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

V stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.52. 83,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

