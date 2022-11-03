Northeast Investment Management Sells 5,656 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.81. 41,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

