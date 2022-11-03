NovaGold Resources (NG) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.85% -8.88% -0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NovaGold Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 575 2967 3750 78 2.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 83.93%. Given NovaGold Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -29.66 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $108.31 million -3.80

NovaGold Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaGold Resources rivals beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

