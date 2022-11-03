NuCypher Price Reaches $0.15 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $102.07 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

