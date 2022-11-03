NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) General Counsel Sells $439,347.95 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 38,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $439,347.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at $901,595.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 414,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,598. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

