Nutrien Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded down C$15.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$97.93. 4,126,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$82.48 and a 52-week high of C$147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 19.9026817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutrien

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Nutrien news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$64,656.76.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.08.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

