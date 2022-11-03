Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Raised by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 872.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

