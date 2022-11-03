Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Nutrien Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 28.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 59.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $624,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

