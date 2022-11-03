Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Down to $82.98

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.98, but opened at $74.00. Nutrien shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 284,478 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Nutrien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

