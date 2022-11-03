Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading Down 14.1%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) dropped 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$96.78 and last traded at C$97.83. Approximately 1,169,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,650,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.08.

Nutrien Stock Down 14.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 19.9026817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

